SVB Leerink Weighs in on MannKind Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MannKind in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $692.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.80.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MannKind by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

