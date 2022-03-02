Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Swiss Re stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

