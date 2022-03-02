Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,226,000 after buying an additional 83,671 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 58,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,398.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $23,340,000 after buying an additional 127,471 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.10. 543,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,573,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.