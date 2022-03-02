Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

NYSE:ETN traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.22. The stock had a trading volume of 96,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,363. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

