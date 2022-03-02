Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 277.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.04. The stock had a trading volume of 192,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

