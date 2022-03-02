Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.37 ($136.37).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA:SY1 opened at €111.05 ($124.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €118.86. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.