Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,038,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,355 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.74% of Synchrony Financial worth $197,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

