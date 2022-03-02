Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 552.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 552.86 ($7.42).

SYNT has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.38) to GBX 410 ($5.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.06) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 510 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.37) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.31) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,626.59). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($181,269.29). In the last three months, insiders acquired 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000.

Shares of Synthomer stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 274 ($3.68). 844,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,521. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 360.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 445.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 269.20 ($3.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.65).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

