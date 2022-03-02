Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 19.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 2,744.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 857.0% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 108,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 24.9% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 947,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 188,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

TWND stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

