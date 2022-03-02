Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $44,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,881 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,909,786,000 after buying an additional 238,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,607,303,000 after buying an additional 310,712 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after buying an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,012,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,547,000 after buying an additional 177,950 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.56. 421,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,510,723. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $104.38 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $568.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.