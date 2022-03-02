Taklimakan Network (TAN) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Taklimakan Network (CURRENCY:TAN) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Taklimakan Network coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Taklimakan Network has a total market cap of $113,326.92 and $30,682.00 worth of Taklimakan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Taklimakan Network has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00035241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00105956 BTC.

Taklimakan Network Coin Profile

TAN is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2018. Taklimakan Network’s total supply is 348,942,180 coins and its circulating supply is 45,942,180 coins. The official message board for Taklimakan Network is medium.com/@taklimakan . Taklimakan Network’s official website is taklimakan.network . Taklimakan Network’s official Twitter account is @taklimakan_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taklimakan Network is a social network based on blockchain technology. A coherent resource of the crypto community from around the world with the tools for beginners, as well as a business platform for professionals from different categories and areas. Taklimakan Network provides informational value based on the interests and preferences of users of any social groups and different spheres of activity, regardless of their level of knowledge and language. The platform was designed to create opportunities both for self-development and business, as well as for entertainment and communication. “

