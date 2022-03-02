Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 8.1%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 35,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,388,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

TALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,590,000 after buying an additional 369,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 74.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 264,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 71.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

