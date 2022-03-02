Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tanzanian Gold stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Tanzanian Gold has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.71.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation along with its joint venture partner, STAMICO is building a significant gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania that is based on an expanded Mineral Resource base and the treatment of its mineable Mineral Reserves in two standalone plants. Measured Mineral Resource now stands at 19.98MT at 1.99g/t gold containing 1,281,161 ounces of gold and Indicated Mineral Resource now stand at 15.89MT at 1.48g/t gold containing 755,119 ounces of gold for a combined tonnage of 35.88MT at 1.77g/t gold containing 2,036,280 ounces of gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.