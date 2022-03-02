Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TGT traded up $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.89. 191,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.56. Target has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.32.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

