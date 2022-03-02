Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $199.22, but opened at $228.55. Target shares last traded at $222.27, with a volume of 136,463 shares changing hands.

The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Target alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $312.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

About Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.