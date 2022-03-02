TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Given New $66.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TASK. Bank of America raised TaskUs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TaskUs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.80. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $221,829,000. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its position in TaskUs by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after acquiring an additional 217,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TaskUs by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,795,000 after purchasing an additional 225,519 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

