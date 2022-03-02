TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 2114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Specifically, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $762.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 47.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

