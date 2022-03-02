TD Securities Downgrades Sprott (NYSE:SII) to Hold

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $41.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Sprott has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 20.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

