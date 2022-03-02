TD Securities Increases Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $225.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.14% from the stock’s previous close.
LBRDK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.
Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $144.10 on Monday. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average is $164.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
