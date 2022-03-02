TD Securities Increases Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $225.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.14% from the stock’s previous close.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $144.10 on Monday. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average is $164.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,372 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,419,000 after purchasing an additional 516,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,363,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,589,000 after acquiring an additional 186,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.