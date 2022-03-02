TD Securities Raises Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$60.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

SNMSF stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.69. 1,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

