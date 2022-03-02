TD Securities Upgrades Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) to “Buy”

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $7.55 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.