TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of TechTarget worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTGT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

