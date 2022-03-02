Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teck Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

TECK opened at $36.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,145,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,830,000 after buying an additional 1,955,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

