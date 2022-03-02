Ted Baker (LON:TED) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $121.69

Shares of Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.69 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.31). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.33), with a volume of 1,192,932 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £182.12 million and a PE ratio of -5.70.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.