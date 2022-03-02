Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.34. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.