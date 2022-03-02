Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.34. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
