Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Charles Crocker Sells 4,000 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TDY opened at $425.73 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $354.17 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

