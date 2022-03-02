Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $101.75

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.75 and last traded at $101.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Temenos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.93.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

