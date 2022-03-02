Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67 billion-$5.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

