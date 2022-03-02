Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the quarter. Tenable comprises about 3.8% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tenable were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 57.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $153,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 65,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,840. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.68. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $57.35.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

