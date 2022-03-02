Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TME. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 659,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 451,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 407,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

