Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Teradata by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

