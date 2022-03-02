Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells $52,519.28 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Matthew Stark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60.

TEVA opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,289,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,047,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after acquiring an additional 138,056 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

