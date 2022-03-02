Textainer Group Holdings Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Textainer Group has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of TGH opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 178.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. StockNews.com raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

