Textainer Group Holdings Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
Textainer Group has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.
Shares of TGH opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 178.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. StockNews.com raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Textainer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Textainer Group (TGH)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.