TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

TGTX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 71,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,854. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

