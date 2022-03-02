The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $290.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,885. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.28 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.54 and its 200-day moving average is $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281 over the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.