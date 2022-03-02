The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Price Target to $7.00

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ORGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Origin Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORGN opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Origin Materials has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a current ratio of 158.99.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim purchased 25,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $127,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 6,055.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,557,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,229,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,680,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 973,374 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,011,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

