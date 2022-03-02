The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Neutral

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE FL opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

