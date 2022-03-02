The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Short Interest Update

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,566,300 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 7,424,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,082,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of TGODF stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. The company has a market cap of $44.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Green Organic Dutchman has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

Separately, reduced their price target on Green Organic Dutchman from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis.

