The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.43. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

