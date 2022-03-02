The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Up 188.3% in February

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 188.3% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The LGL Group by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.
The LGL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.
