The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Up 188.3% in February

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 188.3% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The LGL Group by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

The LGL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.