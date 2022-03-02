The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Ryerson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 28,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

