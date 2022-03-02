The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 98,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,225,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,021. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a market cap of $758.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 3.49. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

