The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,040 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 242,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 38.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 129,309 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 59.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

LPG stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

