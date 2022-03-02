The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,499 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 165.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

In other Republic Bancorp news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

RBCAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.