The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,639,472 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639,472 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lufax were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 463.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lufax by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

Shares of LU opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

