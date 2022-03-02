The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,794 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Daseke were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 187.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 176.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $767.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

