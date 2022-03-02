The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Short Interest Update

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SMDM stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Singing Machine has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96.
