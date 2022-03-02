Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.34

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 19319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.39.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.18. The stock has a market cap of C$321.51 million and a P/E ratio of -8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06.
Theratechnologies Company Profile (TSE:TH)
See Also
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.