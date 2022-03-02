Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.34

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 19319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.18. The stock has a market cap of C$321.51 million and a P/E ratio of -8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

