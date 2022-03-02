Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $14.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $557.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,427. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $592.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.21. The company has a market capitalization of $219.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

