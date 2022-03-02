Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MetLife were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,538,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

